Angela Gail Mize, 51, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 8, 1968, in Richmond to Jimmy Jones and the late Mary Hawkins Jones.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Randy Mize; son, Chad Rose (Betty); two grandchildren, Vernon and Vanessa; and brother, J.R. Jones (Kendall).
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at the John Adams Cemetery in Patrick Springs with the Rev. Phillip Wood officiating.
