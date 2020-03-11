Clarence Gerald "Jerry" Mize, 79, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Henry County, on September 7, 1940, to the late Fred Mize and the Late Eunice Thornton Mize. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a sister, JoAnn Nelson.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Mize of Horsepasture; brothers, Jackie Mize (Claire) of Ridgeway, and Ronnie Mize of Horsepasture; his canine companion, Rascal and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Aldridge officiating. Eulogy will be officiated by Scott Norman and Dillard Norman will be the pallbearer.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.
