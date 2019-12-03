Mize, Marion

Mrs. Marion Cochran Mize of 159 Cedar Point Drive, Collinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Reidsville, N.C., with the Reverend Susan Spangenberg officiating. Visitation will follow the service. The family welcomes visits from family and friends at Marion's home.
Mrs. Mize was born in Draper, N.C. on January 6, 1943, to the late Virgil Alexander Cochran and the late Helen Arender Cochran Reynolds. She retired after 35 years of employment from several business in the Eden, N.C. and Martinsville, Va. areas. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Donald Mize and her daughter, Sandra Earles Eggleston.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Earles Griggs of Martinsville, Va.; her step-daughter, Rosa Lee Mize Brown of Patrick Springs, Va.; her sisters, Eleanor Cochran Hyler of Eden, N.C., and Beverly Cochran Mitchell of Cedar Park, Texas; her brothers, Virgil Alexander Cochran Jr. (Melinda) of Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C., and John Wallace Cochran (Carla) of Martinsville, Va.; her son-in-law, Brian Eggleston of Greensboro, N.C.; her grandchild, Travis Austin Shively of Martinsville, Va.; her four step-grandchildren, ten step-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the charity of the donor's choice.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory in Eden, N.C., is assisting the family of Mrs. Mize.