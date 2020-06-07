Monday, Lauren Elizabeth

June 3, 2020 Lauren Elizabeth Monday, 33, of Martinsville, entered her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Surviving immediate family includes her father and stepmother, Clarence and Stacie Monday; mother, Heidi Hodges; brother, Chad Monday; sisters, Dianna Chaney and Victoria Bullins; and grandparents, David and Gloria Keen. Lauren never met a stranger. She could talk with anyone. She had a strong passion for her family and visiting her many friends and local Fire/EMS professionals. Her hobbies included bass fishing, golf, and enjoying her pets. She could clean fish, harvest a deer, and run a chainsaw. She loved being a girl too, and enjoyed dressing up and wearing nice hats. She was loved dearly by all of her extended family and friends. The family will hold a private memorial service and requests donations to the Martinsville Henry County SPCA in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
Most Popular
-
New details emerge in shooting death of Henry County woman
-
Coroner's report confirms suicide as cause of death in Henry County jail
-
WATCH NOW: Bassett man dies, wrecks car following shooting in Henry County
-
Watch Now: Gov. Northam's press conference on removing the Lee statue in Richmond
-
Protesters and police on best behavior in Henry County