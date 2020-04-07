Thelma P. Moore, 92, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 7 p.m. Other times the family will be receiving friends at the residence, 1868 Carver Rd. Funeral services will be private according to the CDC guidelines. Internment will be held at Carver Memorial Gardens.
