Michael Keith Morris, 54, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the home of his parents. He was born on March 21, 1966 in Martinsville, Va. to Betsy and Ralph Morris of Martinsville, Va.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kimberly Belcher (Ronny); niece, Kristen Belcher; nephew, Drew Belcher; and great-nephew, Riley. Also surviving is his aunt and uncle, Donna and Ken Engle; two first cousins, Tammy Rorrer and Andrea Wrightenberry; and cousin and good friend, Lewis Morris.
Keith was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He worked as a truck driver and enjoyed farming.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held by the family. A memorial book will be available to sign at Hillcrest Baptist Church under the church portico on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. without the family present.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy. Ridgeway, VA 24148.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Morris family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
