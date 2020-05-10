Morris, Reverend Richard

The Reverend Richard Lee Morris went to be with his Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. He had been in declining health for two years.
The Rev. Morris was born on February 6, 1942, in Danville, Virginia to the late Harry and Minnie Talbot Morris. The Rev. Morris was the pastor at First Independent Methodist Church in Danville, Virginia for twelve years.
He never met a stranger and enjoyed helping others in the ministries by serving with the Good News Jail and Prison Ministry for nineteen years. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.
He leaves behind his wife of fifty-five years, Brenda Joyce Dooley; his daughter, Joyce Morris McFarling (Ricky) of Blanch, N.C.; five grandchildren, Brandy McFarling, Leighann Puett, Nathan McFarling, Jacob McFarling (Sierra), Destiny McFarling; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Morris of Danville; two sisters, Gloria Mills of Danville and Nadine Frye of Virginia Beach.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Bill Morris.
The family is aware that there are many people who would like to attend the funeral, however, due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be a private graveside held at Danville Memorial Garden. The family encourages you to leave your memories and condolences online at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Morris family.
