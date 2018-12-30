MORRIS
Virginia Axelson
October 18, 1940
December 29, 2018
Virginia Axelson Morris 78, of Horsepasture, died December 29, 2018 at her home. She was born October 18,1940, to the late Dr. Joseph Gordon Axelson and Dorothy Hild Axelson.
She was a homemaker. She was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church. She was a member of the Horsepasture Home Extension Club and the Horsepasture Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She graduated from Martinsville High School.
Mrs. Morris was preceded in death also by her brother, Gordon Axelson II.
She is survived by her husband, of 59 years, Lewis Morris of the home; daughter, Ginger Painter (Jeff); and son, Neal Morris (Rhonda); three, grandchildren, Shannon Collins, Zachary Morris, Logan Valderrama; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Maggie, Greyson (Expecting), all of Horsepasture.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 31, 2018 at Horsepasture Christian Church, with Dave Cuthberson officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Building Fund of Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Rd, Ridgeway Va, 24148
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.