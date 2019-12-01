Gloria Jean Underwood Mounce, age 79, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born on December 27, 1939, in Ridgeway to the late John Willard and Arlene Carol Clifton Underwood.
She graduated Drewry Mason H.S. Class of 1958 and Longwood College with a BS in 1962 and the University of Virginia ME. She was a teacher with Henry County School system for 30 years at Spencer-Penn Elementary school. She was a longtime active member of Horsepasture Christian Church where she sang in the choir, directed the youth choir and a member of Sunday School Class #7. She loved her Horsepasture Book Club and aerobics.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Mounce of the home; daughters, Anne Cloett Mounce Minter and Jean Michele Mounce Wolfe (Edward Brunson Wolfe); sister, Carol Underwood Smith; grandchildren, Katherine Anne Minter Salgado (Martin), Carter Bray Minter, Edward Brunson Wolfe Jr.; great-grandchildren, Avery Salgado, Maxton Salgado and Odin Brunson Wolfe.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church with Pastor David Cuthbertson and Grandson, Carter Minter officiating the service. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday before the service in the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171 or Horsepasture Christian Church, Missionary Fund, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148.
