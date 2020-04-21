Claudia "Tina" Preston Moyer, 65, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born November 28, 1954, in Henry County, to Claudia Mae Hairston Preston, and the late Ernest Edward Preston. She was a member of Greater Love Ministries.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Moyer is survived by her husband, Jeffery Moyer; six children; and a host of other family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held with Pastor Avery Preston officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m., at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be private at the Moyer Family Cemetery.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Moyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
