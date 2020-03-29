Moyer, James W.

James W. Moyer, 58, of Ridgeway, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Howard General Hospital, Columbia, Md.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with Pastor Antonio Logan, Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, all public and private gatherings are limited to 10 individuals or less.
