Doris Trail Mullins, 78, of Ferrum, Va., passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 25, 1941, in Franklin County, Va., to the late Ollie Jane Trail and Claude Swanson Trail. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Dewey "Pete" Mullins, Jr.; son, Rodney Mullins; and siblings, Maudie Trail, Ilean Parcell, Ivory Akers, Lessie Shively, Johnny Trail, and Larry Trail.
She is survived by her children, Karen Klaus (Mike), Pamela Newsom, Melisa Adams (Jack), Ginger Stevenson (Brad), Julie Morrison (Tony), Joey Jones II, Jimmy Mullins (Michelle), Ronnie Mullins, and Regina Beeghly (Earl); and numerous grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Roger Jones and Ronald Shively officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services and other times at the home. Burial will be held at Mullins Family Cemetery in Ferrum, Va.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Mullins family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Doris Mullins, please visit Tribute Store.