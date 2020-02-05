James Bernard Murphy Sr., 73, of Bassett, Passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born in Henry County on December 31, 1946, the son of the late James and Mae Holland Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Raleigh and Effie Holland and Jim and Annie Murphy; and a sister, Anne Haile.
James retired from Steve Martin Trenching after many years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his tractor and mostly, spending time with his loving family and grandchildren.
James is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Margie Ann Gilley Murphy; sons and daughter-in-law, James Murphy, Jr. of Harrisonburg and Larry and Dawn Murphy of Fieldale; daughter, Christie Pendry of Collinsville; grandchildren, Justin Tilley, Ashleigh Pendry, Jody Ward and Gavin Murphy; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Tilley, Aubrie Brito and Ashlynn Tilley; brother, Larry "Bill" Murphy (Melise) of Spencer; sisters, Helen Martin of Martinsville, Brenda Burgess of Stuart, Teresa Martin (Virgil) of Spencer, Betty Reed of Martinsville, Jean Blackwell (Tom) of Rocky Mount and Doris Steinberg (Jerry) of Salem; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. at the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service with a funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Danny Gilley Officiating. Burial will follow at Old Spoon Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Murphy family.
