MURRAY SR.
Bobby
June 2, 1952
September 22, 2019
Bobby Murray, Sr., 67, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born June 2, 1952 to Billie Marie Horton Murray Morgan.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Murray.
Mr. Murray is survived by his son, Bobby Joe Murray Jr. (Katy); daughter, Lisa Murray Jackson (Keith); grandson, Wyatt Jackson; granddaughter Morgan Jackson; brothers, Alfred Horton, Jimmy Murray, William Turner Murray, Jerry Murray, Danny Murray: sisters, Sarah West, Deborah Waycaster, Patsy Greer; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Lehue; brother-in-law, Harry Johnston.
The funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at McKee-Stone Funeral Home and will be officiated by Reverend Harry Johnston. Interment will be at Fair Haven Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
