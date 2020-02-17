Nance, Lois Jeanette

Lois Jeanette Nance, 86, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born on June 10, 1933, to the late Cora Alice Nance. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Faye "Billie" Cullen; and son-in-law, James C. Stone, Jr.
Lois was a loving mother, a native of Martinsville all her life, and a volunteer at Sovah-Health Martinsville. She retired from American Furniture after 23 years and attended McCabe Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Curtis Hodges of Greensboro, N.C., Melissa Carter (Mike) of Martinsville, Va., Carol Sandford (John) of Midlothian, Va., Patricia Hankins (Barry) of Axton, Va., and Vickie Sue Stone of Martinsville, Va.. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at McCabe Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. G.H. Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. and other times at the home from 12 until 4 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244005.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Va. is serving the Nance family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
