Narula, Jaspal Kaur

MARTINSVILLE, Va.
Jaspal Kaur Narula, loving mom and grandmother peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
She had a post graduate degree in Indian history and was a retired school principal from India, an amazing published cook and had a passion for knitting. She was business partner of New York High Style.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sardar Pritam S. Narula. She is survived by her children, Kanchan Preet, Jappreet and Jaipreet.
Celebration of her life is held at Cumby Family Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, followed by religious rights on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Gurudwara Sikh Association of the Triad in High Point.
Please join family and friends to pray for her eternal peace.
Online condolences can be made to www.cumbyfuneral.com.