Newman Jr., Fred Lafayette

Fred Lafayette Newman Jr., 78, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born in Stokes Co., N.C. on August 28, 1941, to Fred L. Newman Sr. and Thelma Bennett Newman. He is survived by his wife, Joan E. Newman; son, Reggie Newman (Joyce); granddaughter, Angie Donley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Newman was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church of Axton, was retired from DuPont and was co-owner of Newman Lawn Mower Service. He had served in the Army National Guard and was also a member of the Patrick Henry Rose Society. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Calvary Building Fund, 350 A. L. Philpott Highway, Axton VA. 24054. A funeral service will held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at McKee-Stone Chapel and will be officiated by Pastor Kenny Gunn. Interment will be in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of the son. The family is very grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by Dr. Mark Mahony, Mountain Valley Hospice, Jeanette Harris and her niece, SOVAH Hospital and the staff in the Oncology Department. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
