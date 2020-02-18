Nibblett, Quintez

Sergeant Quintez Domane Nibblett, 27, of Chatham, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, as the result of an automobile accident.
Born on October 1, 1992, in Danville, Virginia, he was the son of the Late Quincy Myers and Vanessa Nibblett Watkins who survives. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shavika Harris and his maternal grandfathers, Wade Nibblett and Clyde Hodge.
Sgt Nibblett was educated in the Henry County Public School System and graduated from Martinsville High School in 2011. After completing his education, he entered into the United States Air Force, serving on active duty as an Avionics Technician at Robins AFB in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Sgt Nibblett was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Vanessa and Robert "Mike" Watkins of Martinsville, Virginia, those left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife, Tyler McKenzie Nibblett of the residence; his brother, Donavon Kelly of Richmond, Virginia; his maternal grandmother, Mary Hodge of Martinsville, Virginia; his paternal grandparents, David and Thelma Myers and Carolyn Dillard, all of Martinsville, Virginia; his father and mother-in-law, Larry and Pam McKenzie of Chatham, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Nesita McKenzie Reed and husband, Mike, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, and Jasmine McKenzie of Richmond, Virginia; four uncles, Donavon Nibblett, whom he admired as a brother, Jesse Watkins and Daryl Watkins, all of Martinsville, Virginia, and Rodney Nibblett and wife, Annette, of Roanoke, Virginia; three aunts, Pamela McLaughlin of Greensboro, North Carolina, Shirley Stockton and husband, Tommy, of Martinsville, Virginia, and the Rev. Karen Morgan and husband, Kevin, of Clinton, Maryland; his god-given grandmother, Mrs. Katie Hubbard of Chatham, Virginia, and host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Sgt Nibblett will be conducted on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Karen Morgan, officiating and Pastor MacArthur Myers Sr., eulogist. Interment with military rites by Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard will follow in the Rose Lawn Cemetery, Martinsville, Virginia.
The family is at the residence of his father and mother-in-law, Larry and Pam McKenzie, 4601 Strawberry Road, Chatham, Virginia.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Quintez Nibblett, please visit Tribute Store.