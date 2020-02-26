Niblett, Claude

Claude Swanson Niblett, 77, of Axton, Va., departed this life on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home.
He was born on August 10, 1942, a son of the late Claude and Frances Swanson Niblett. He was retired from Bassett Superior Lines.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pauline Watkins Niblett of the home; one son, Ricky Niblett of Axton, Va.; two daughters, Sandra (Wayne) Stanley of Bassett, Va., and Tammy (Steven) DeJarnette of Axton, Va.; and two grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hines Funeral Services Chapel with Dexter Gravely, officiating.
Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at the home at 944 Retreat Drive, Axton, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
