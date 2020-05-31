May 27, 2020 Harry S. Nolen, 76, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Harry had been the owner and operator of H. S. Nolen General Contractor, Inc. since 1971 was of the Baptist faith. Harry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Fain Nolen; two daughters, Angela Nolen and April Nolen Crowder and husband, Troy; two grandchildren, Alex and Emily; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Everett. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. Because of current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, each person is to wear a protective face covering and follow distancing guidelines. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Nolen family.
