Patricia Ann Nolen, 70, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born in Mt. Airy, N.C. on August 24, 1949, to the late Raymith Newman and Hazel Collins. She is survived by her husband, Lemuel Nolen; daughter, Amy Akers (Daniel); son, Gray Cockerham (Anne); stepdaughter, Lisha Cassell (Doug); stepson, Lionel Nolen (Cindy); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and sisters, Josie Dodson, Karen Turner and Vickie Wimbish. Patricia had worked as a bank teller at Suntrust Bank. A private graveside service with the Reverend Tim Hunt officiating will be held at Roselawn Burial Park at a later date. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
