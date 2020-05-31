February 5, 1925 - May 28, 2020 Ray Edwin "Edd" Nunn, age 95, of Figsboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Henry County on February 5, 1925, to George Dan Nunn and Hattie Ramsey Nunn. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Georgie G. Nunn. He was also predeceased by six brothers and six sisters. Surviving are his children, Douglas Nunn (Peggy) Nancy Ezelle (Richard), Peggy Brown (Charlie), Jimmy Nunn (Jeff Krantz); grandchildren, Michael Nunn (Stephanie), Kevin Nunn (Amy), Stephen Brown, Megan Jackson (John); great-grandchildren, Christopher Nunn, Stephen Nunn, Caitlynn Nunn, Cora Nunn, Mackenzie Nunn, Emilee Nunn, and Levi Jackson. Edd was a veteran of World War II and served in the 36th Texas Infantry Division. He fought in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He was a member of Pleasant Grove UMC and served his church faithfully. After he retired from DuPont, he spent his time serving his community with the Fork Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Dad loved helping others. He was happiest when he was with his family and/or working in the community. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and instilled in them a desire to serve others. Many thanks to Sarah and the Fork Mountain Rest Home staff for their loving care and concern for Dad. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is serving the family. Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park and a celebration of life service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Pleasant Grove UMC, 1000 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, VA 24112 or Fork Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 2805 Virgil H. Goode Hwy., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.