Oakes, Brenda Farthing

Brenda Farthing Oakes, age 69, of Danville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Neal Farthing Sr.
Surviving are her husband, Teddy Lee Oakes; children, James Chesson II (Rebecca), Sherri Riley and the late (Jeffery), and Beau Oakes (Tanya); mother, Frances Dalton Farthing; brother, Sam Farthing Jr. and the late (Patsy); grandchildren, Brandon Riley, Sean Riley, Little Jimmy Chesson, Taylor Oakes, Madison Oakes, Peyton Oakes.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 3464 Mount Carmel Rd, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 with the Rev. J.B Baldridge officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church on Thursday and other times at the residence of 412 Lakeside Dr. Danville, Va. 24540.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
