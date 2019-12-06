Oakes, Mary

Mary Law Oakes, 99, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1920 to the late Bogie Oglesby Law and Cassie Fralin Law.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Eugene Oakes; and 11 siblings.
Mrs. Oakes was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and she was a homemaker.
She is survived by her son, Tony Daniel Oakes and wife, Johnna, of Martinsville, Va.; and brother, Junior Law of Snow Creek, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Rocky Mount with Eric Ferguson and Reverend Todd Barnes officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory of Martinsville, Va. is serving the Oakes family.