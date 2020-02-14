Oliver, Peggy

OLIVER
She was born on June 8, 1958, in Mullins, W.Va. to the late Ralph and Loretta Blankenship Minton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Haynes and Teresa Hollandsworth and a brother, Glen Minton.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley Oliver of the home; two sons, Larry Oliver and John Oliver (Tammi); brother and sister-in-laws, Sherman and Patsy Oliver and Elton and Cheryl Oliver; grandchildren, Catherine Oliver, J.W. Oliver, and Zoey Oliver, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Doug Ramsey and Pastor David Boarman officiating the service. Interment will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service in the chapel of Wright Funeral Home and at other times at the home.
