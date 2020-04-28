Leroy Davis Owen, 96 years old, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home at King's Grant, Martinsville, Va., with his beloved wife of over 70 years, Ann Brodie Owen at his side. Mr. Owen was born on September 14, 1923, in Crystal Hill (Halifax County) Virginia, and grew up in nearby South Boston.
After graduating from C F Friend High School in South Boston, he joined the US Navy in January 1943 at age 19. He served on the USS Etamin in the Pacific until the end of World War II. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in May of 1946, Mr. Owen started working for Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, Inc. in Richmond where he served in several executive management positions until his retirement after approximately 40 years.
Mr. Owen was the son of Charles Reid Owen and Lois Chism Owen. Mr. Owen's twin sister, Elizabeth Owen Boozer, passed away in 2009.
Mr. Owen is survived by his loving wife, Ann Brodie Owen; their son, Stephen Lee Owen (and his wife, Catherine Mabry Owen); and five grandchildren.
He was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Owen grew up playing tennis but later turned to golf as a member of Richmond Country Club. He was also an avid student of the stock market. Mr. Owen attended the University of Richmond. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Richmond, Urbanna Baptist Church in Urbanna, Virginia and most recently the First Baptist Church in Martinsville.
A private burial service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in South Boston. Plans for a memorial service are incomplete because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made to one of Mr. Owen's churches listed above.
