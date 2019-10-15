Darrell Wade Owen, 53, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born on December 22, 1965, in Halifax County, Va., to Cecile Davis Owen and the late Robert Douglas Owen.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lynn Compton Owen of the home; son, Mickey Ray Owen of the home; and brothers, Douglas Eugene Owen of Collinsville, Va. and Daniel Scot Owen of Collinsville, Va.
Darrell worked at Martinsville Glass for 24 years.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Axton, with Preacher Stan Corky Haak officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Halifax Memorial Gardens with Pastor Raymond Moorefield officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Carilion Clinic Hospice, 390 S Main Street, Suite 314, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
