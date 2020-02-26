Ida Belle Pendleton Owens, 83, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home.
She was born on April 12, 1936, in Woolwine, Va., to the late Sally Gay Hubbard Pendleton and Eugene Pendleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Randolph Owens.
Mrs. Owens was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church where she was in the Sunshine Club Sunday School Class. She retired from Vaughn Furniture. She loved to garden and read.
She is survived by her son, Roger Owens (Barry Manns) of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Betty Jean Spence and husband, Charles "Sonny;" brothers, Franklin Delano Pendleton of Woolwine, Va., and Donald Albert Pendleton and wife, Freda, of Woolwine, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with the Rev. Shawn Drawn officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Jack's Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Stuart, Va.
Memorial donation may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice of Martinsville, 730 E Church St, St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Owens family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
