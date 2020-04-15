Edwin Earl Pace Jr., 63, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born on November 25, 1956, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Edwin Earl Pace Sr. and Ruby Dyer Pace.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Bonny Pace; daughter, Farrell; son, Dyer; and siblings, Gloria Bowes (Tony), Bonnie Moody (Dennis), Milton Pace (Joyce), Susan Picone (Frank), Amy Lampe (Don), and Carol Kemp (Hugh). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own.
He was a proud graduate of Laurel Park High School class of 1975. He then graduated from Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering in Georgia.
From sports to his family he loved deeply, he was one of the good ones.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In honor of his strong faith and love of his church, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, 1901 Patrick Henry Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
