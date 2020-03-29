Emory Clifton Pace Jr., 86, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born on June 7, 1933, in Fieldale, Virginia to the late Emory Clifton Pace Sr., and Martha "Mattie" Compton Prillaman. He was a member of Gospel Baptist Church. He was a former Pythian and also served his country proudly in the United States Navy. Emory restored Volkswagens, drove a dirt track car, enjoyed gardening and liked NASCAR and baseball. His loves were car shows, his tomato patch, and his late wife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Violet Fleming Pace.
Emory is survived by his daughter, Sherri Jane Pace; and brother, Buford Pace (Brenda); nieces, Kim Fleming Newman, and Elisa Pace; and nephew, Tim W. Pace.
There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Emory Pace, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.