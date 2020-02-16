Rosemary Ruth Mclain Pace, 52, of Ridgeway, Va., passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born on January 27, 1968, in Martinsville, Va., to Ruth Marie Powell Mclain and the late Nelson Hubert Mclain.
Rosemary worked in the finance department for Henry County for 31 years and was a member of Mica Road Baptist Church.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Megan Farmer (Jason) of Bassett, Va.; son, Tyler Jordan Pace of Ridgeway, Va.; sister, Jennifer Marie Mclain of Ridgeway, Va.; brother, Thomas Nelson Mclain (Teresa) of Ridgeway, Va.; grandchildren, Jaxon Farmer and Presley Farmer; and niece, Payton Mclain.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Pastor Jeff Evans officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pace family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
