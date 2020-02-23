PACK
He was born on May 17, 1929, in Bramwell, W.Va. to the late Jonce Pack and Minnie Dalton Pack Haley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Michele Pack Pate; a son, Barry Phillip Pack; his step-father, Russel Haley; four sisters, Lelia, Virginia, Mary, Mildred; and three brothers, Howard, Walter, and Richard. Before retiring, Elwood served thirty-two years as a Pastor in the United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 72 years, Marie P. Pack of the home; one granddaughter, Kelly; two great-grandchildren; a brother, George of Martinsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Keith Vernon, the Rev. Stanley Wright and the Rev. Thomas Shepherd officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy, Stuart, VA 24171. The family would like to give a special thanks to Pam Wright, caregivers Donna Dalton and Rebecca Lilley, and the nurses, staff, and volunteers of Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
