George Steven Padgett, age 79, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
George will be forever remembered as a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, who always put God first, and loved spending time with his family, helping others, fishing, and working on old Fords.
George is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; his beloved daughters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many more loving relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of George to Mountain View Church of God of Prophecy, 2181 Hardie Stone Rd, Patrick Springs, VA 24133.
