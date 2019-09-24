PAGE
Geraldine Draper
September 19, 2019
Geraldine Draper Page, 77, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Thursday, September 19,2019 at SOVAH Health-Martinsville Hospital.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 26,2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church and all other times at the home of her daughter, Elder Phyllis D. Page, 164 Howard Dr., Martinsville, Va. The funeral will follow at noon at the church with Elder Kelvin Perry, Eulogist. Interment will be held in Carver Memorial Gardens, Martinsville, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.