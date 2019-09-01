PATTERSON
Betty Jo Ellington
March 3, 1933
August 28, 2019
Betty Jo Ellington Patterson, 86, of Bassett, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Stanleytown Health and Rehab. Betty was born in Mayodan, N.C. on March 3, 1933 the daughter of late James (Phil) Ellington and the late Betty Cox Ellington. In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 32 years, Samuel Edward Patterson; sister, Margaret E. Joyce; brothers, James Jr., Vernon, Jack and Albert Ellington.
She made Martinsville her home for 67 years. She retired from Tultex Inc. Betty was a member of the Chatham Heights Baptist Church for many years and sang in the choir for at least 10 years.
She is survived by sons, Ronald Rose (Pam) of Manassas, Darrell Rose (Jenifer) of Richmond, Roger Joyce (Deborah) of Ga.; daughter, Edna Jo Roberts of Fla.; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Lena E. Dodson and Patricia E Taylor; brothers, Roy Ellington (Mary) and Gary Ellington (Dorothy); sister-in-law Lena C. Ellington all of N.C.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd, Martinsville where the funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Hatfield and the Rev. David Cameron officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
The family would like to thank Sovah Hospital and Hospice Care, Stanleytown Healthcare Center and all the residence and employees who were kind and helpful to Betty.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Patterson family.