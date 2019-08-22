PATTERSON
James W.
August 19, 2019
James W. Patterson, 88 of Danbury, N.C., formerly of Martinsville, Va., passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.
Mr. Patterson proudly served in the United States Navy and was a retiree of Norfolk and Southern Railroad.
Left to cherish his memory is wife, Lee Wood; daughter; Kimberly Mann; brother; Norris Patterson; and granddaughters, Tami Hardy and Haley Logsdon.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home with the Interment to follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
Arrangements handled by Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. 276-632-1880.