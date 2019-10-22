Patterson, Lily Belle

Lily Belle Patterson, age 10, of Collinsville, died Friday, October 18, 2019, in Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born August 29, 2009, in Bassett, Va., she was the daughter of Amber Hanson Patterson and Clayton Saul Patterson.
Lily attended Meadowview Elementary School and her interests included horseback riding, dance, and gymnastics. She was a member of the Girls on the Run Club and participated in several 5K races. She loved playing Minecraft with her brother, Jaxon and her brother, Baylor thought his sissy hung the moon. Lily was very social and spent much of her time developing close relationships.
In addition to her parents, Lily is survived by her brothers, Jaxon and Baylor Patterson; grandparents, Pamela and Cristofer Hanson of Bassett, Saul and Vickie Patterson of Asheboro, N.C.; aunts, Sarah Hanson of Winston-Salem, N.C., Amber (Robert) Weary of Seagrove, N.C.; uncles, Eric Hanson of Bassett, William (Emily) Patterson of Asheboro, N.C. and Matthew (Jacob) Patterson of Fairfax Station, Va.; special great aunts, Darlene Mizzanti and Sandra Robertson; great-grandmother, Hazel Patterson; cousins, Aletha Atkins, Bobby Weary, Krissy Weary, Jake Young, Arielle Hanson, Sophia Hanson, Deanna Burke, Allison Hanson, Maci Hanson, and David, Katie and Wesley Patterson.
Preceding Lily in death were an uncle, Cody Hanson; great-grandfathers, William Patterson, Gaylor Ocheltree, and James Harris; great-grandmothers, Pauline Ocheltree and Eleanor Harris.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Stone Memorial Christian Church with Minister Tim Wood officiating.
Lily's parents are requesting that anyone impacted by her life please come and share those memories with her family during the celebration service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by Collins Funeral Home, Bassett, Va.
To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com.