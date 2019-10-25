Payne, Betty

Betty Dillion Payne, 82, of 257 Peaceful Lane, Cascade, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Greensboro, N.C., after a decline in health for the past two years.
Mrs. Payne was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on November 16, 1936, a daughter of the late Wallace Van Dillion and the late Hettie Austin Dillion. She lived all of her life in Pittsylvania County where she worked as a mail carrier for the postal service until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Carroll Memorial United Methodist Church, in Axton, Va. In her spare time, she loved gardening and watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports.
On May 13, 1967, she married Walter Franklin Payne, who survives of the residence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Bonnie P. Mills (Warren) of Gretna, Va., and Cindy P. Martin (Robert III.) of Eden, N.C.; four grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and a brother, Jimmy Dillion.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Iris P. Robertson and Eunice D. Jones; and four brothers, Clay V., Lawrence, Louis, and Nolan Dillion.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by Pastor Amanda Harris. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service and at other times will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Carroll Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 Axton Road, Axton, VA 24054.
