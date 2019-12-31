Darrel A. Peay, 80, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his home. He was born May 17, 1939 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, to the late Carl Jackson Peay and Mary Lorena Burris Peay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Gilley.
Over his working career, Mr. Peay had been employed at Heavy Industrial Construction, Flour Daniel Construction and Stone Container; and had been arbitrator for Savannah, Georgia Union Pipe Fitters & Machinists. He had served in the United States Navy and the United States Army. He was a Mason and a Shriner; was active in the American Legion and DAV, and was a life member of the VFW and AmVets. He was named Veteran of the Year in 2008.
Mr. Peay is survived by his wife, Michele "Shelly"; sons, Darrell (Tiffany) Peay, Cliff Peay, Michael (Stephanie) Peay, and David (Kim) Peay; sister, Aileen Patton; and eleven grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Chaplain Jerry Perdue officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martinsville/Henry County Veterans Honor Guard, P. O. Box 1002, Collinsville, Virginia 24078.
