Elsie W. Peck 93, of Bassett, died Sunday December 29, 2019. Elsie was born in Franklin Co. on May 5, 1926, the daughter of the late Luther Worley and the late Lydia Shively Worley. She was also preceded in death by sons, Cecil Boyd and Randall David Boyd; brothers, Harry Worley, Shirley Worley; sisters, Myrtle Atkins and Ethel Carroll.
Surviving her loving husband of 51 years, Sherman Peck; daughter and son-in-law, Katherine Cline (Jonathan) of Panther, West Virginia; three sons and daughter–in–law, James Radford of Bassett Forks, Lonnie Garfield Boyd Sr. of Bassett and Roger Boyd (Brenda) of Bassett; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation for Elsie will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Roselawn Burial Park.
