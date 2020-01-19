Ms. Patricia "Pat" Pedigo, age 68, of Henry County, Virginia, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Pat was born December 14, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Hundley and Sarah Artince Tobler Hundley.
She is survived by a wonderful and devoted, husband of 42 years, Gary Pedigo; two daughters, Shannon Whitlow (Billy) and Tricia Robertson; six grandchildren.
She was affiliated with the Amazing Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and cooking. She was also an active member of Fieldale –Collinsville Rescue for eight years.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. A service will be held at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend J.D. Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.collinmckeestonefuneralhomebassett.com.
