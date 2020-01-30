Penn, Catherine

Catherine Penn was born on March 17, 1932, in Spencer, Va., to the late Willis Melvin and Rosa Lee Claybrooks Penn. She departed this life on January 25, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Martinsville, Va.
Catherine attended Henry County Public School in Spencer, Va. She joined Mayo Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was a dedicated member until her health started to fail.
Family was very important to Catherine. She loved to help take care of her younger siblings, nieces and nephews. She always enjoyed helping out her neighbors anyway she could. Catherine was very passionate about baking. Coconut cake was her specialty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Earnest, George Willis, Lloyd and Rucker Penn; and sisters, Maggie Hunt, Clara Staples and Susan Speller.
Remaining to cherish her memory are her two brothers, James (Shirley) Penn of Spencer, Va., and Alfred (Audrey) Penn of Martinsville, Va.; two sisters, Dorothy L. Turner, of Martinsville, Va., and Annie Haye (Mordecai) Travis of Spencer, Va.; one sister-in-law, Bertha Penn, of Martinsville, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Robert Staples, of Martinsville, Va., and Willie Spencer of Windsor, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dwight Mack, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home of a sister Dorothy, 3590 Preston Road, Martinsville, Va., at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
