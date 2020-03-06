Virginia Shelton Penn, 83, of Spencer, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home, in Dobson, North Carolina. She was born on February 2, 1937, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late John and Estelle Wade Shelton.
She was an active member of Mayo Missionary Baptist Church, where she was an Ladies Adult Sunday School Teacher, in charge of Youth Fun Day, and other programs. She had been employed by Variety Wholesalers, also known as Super 10, as a manager. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts and flowers.
Mrs. Penn is survived by her husband, William Penn; son, Robert Penn (Angela); sister, Lessie M. Scott (Richard); grandchildren, Vincent, LaKeshia and Jasmine Penn; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Mayo Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Penn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.