April 14, 1987 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 Micheal Wayne Pennington III, 33, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Martinsville on April 14, 1987, to Micheal Wayne Pennington Jr. and Melissa Lynn Mathews. He attended Myrtle Beach High School and graduated from Cathedral Hall Academy. Micheal was a loving single father that dedicated his life to his sons and had been the coach for both of the boy's football teams for many years. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Micheal Wayne Pennington Sr. and Robert Lawson; grandmother, Alice Lawson; aunt, Cindy Hankins. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Sean Micheal Pennington (age 11)and Conner Wayne Pennington (age 7) both of the home; four siblings, Allison White of Bassett, Jamie Curry of Martinsville, Devin Hodges of Martinsville and Austin Hodges of Florida; grandmother, Martha Harold Pennington of Collinsville; aunts and uncles, Mary and Ronnie Pegram of Collinsville, Rebecca and David Watson of Martinsville and Robert Mathews of Martinsville; cousins, Chris Pegram of Fieldale, Stacy Fontaine II of Martinsville, Brad Pegram of Collinsville, Nicholas Fontaine of Collinsville, Nick Julian and Justin Dalton both of N.C. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in accordance with the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Pennington family.
Most Popular
-
Martinsville call center Young Williams sees outbreak of COVID-19, including one death
-
Woman found dead in her home in Henry County is identified
-
UPDATED: Second COVID-19 death in Henry County occurs at Sovah-Martinsville
-
UPDATED: VSP finds Jeep missing from a house in Henry County where a female was found dead Wednesday
-
UPDATED: Henry County employee one of 5 positives tests, 1 new hospitalization for COVID-19; 2 more cases in Patrick