Micheal Wayne Pennington Sr., 73, of Collinsville, VA., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born October 8, 1946 in Bluefield, W.Va. to the late Millard Oscar Pennington and Emma Davis Pennington.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Harold Pennington of the home; daughters, Mary Pegram (Ronnie) of Collinsville, Va. and Rebecca Watson (David) of Martinsville, Va.; son, Micheal Pennington Jr. of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Christopher Pegram, Micheal Pennington III, Stacy Fontaine II, Bradley Pegram, and Nicholas Fontaine; and great-grandchildren, Sean Pennington, Aubrey Pegram, Connor Pennington, and Brody Pegram.
Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service. Viewing of Mr. Pennington will be available from 12 to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, without the family present. Friends and family are welcome at the home any time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/nca/donate
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Pennington family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
