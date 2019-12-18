Persue, Michael Timothy

Michael Timothy Perdue, 43, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
He was born on January 5, 1976 in Martinsville, to Judy Barbour Cumbee and the late Frank Perdue. He had been employed at Ferrum College, and attended Granberry United Methodist Church.
In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by a daughter, Sierra Perdue; son, Clay Perdue; brother, Jerry Wayne Perdue; numerous aunts and uncles; and granddaughter, Faith Rae Wilson.
The funeral will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with Tom Blair and Jeanie Nunn officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.