The Reverend Kirby Lee Phillips, 90, of Martinsville, Virginia, formerly of Rocky Mount, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was the widower of Mary Juanita Crawford Phillips. They shared 53 years of marriage together.
He was born on August 9, 1929, in Floyd County, Virginia, the son of the late Charlie and Ocie Phillips. He was a retired Pentecostal Holiness minister of 60+ years. He was a Korean Conflict Veteran, serving two years in United States Army as a Military Policeman.
He is survived by his four sons, Robert Lee (Bonnie) Phillips, Samuel David (Margaret) Phillips, Matthew Dale Phillips, and Mark Allan (Jennifer) Phillips; grandchildren, Roxie (Randy) Smerecki, Sara Michelle Phillips, Rebecca Phillips (Clint) Dodson, Hayleigh Elizabeth (Nick) Worgan, Rachel Dawn Phillips, Lindsey Elexa Phillips, Nikki Rhea Phillips, Adam Gardener, Genny Alexander Phillips, Olivia Faith Phillips, Elijah Ben Phillips; great-grandchildren, Teagan Marlin Phillips, Savannah Gantt, Kolby David Walthall, Elizabeth Gantt, and Lily Nell Phillips. He is survived by four siblings, Ralph Phillips, James C. Phillips, Ruby McDaniel, and Tinesta Nester.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie J. Phillips.
The family is planning a private graveside funeral service on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St., Suite 13 Martinsville, VA 24112 and Palliative Care. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated health care professionals with Mountain Valley Hospice who supported him and his family thorough his final journey. His family appreciates your thoughts and prayers in lieu of visits at this time. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
