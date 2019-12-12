Joy DeLancey Wingfield Philpott passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is the daughter of the late Alonzo Washington Wingfield and Laura DeLancey Wingfield.
She is survived by Joe Curtis Philpott, her loving husband of 57 years; her daughter, Elizabeth Philpott Phares; son, Curtis Jefferson Philpott; son-in-law, Jonathan Phares; daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Philpott; granddaughters, Anna Phares and Virginia "Ginna" Philpott; grandsons, Edward "Tripp" Philpott III and Jonathan Phares; sisters, Virginia "Boots" Coley and Dorothy Bryson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Sim Wingfield, L.W. Wingfield Jr., Benjamin Wingfield; and her sisters, Elizabeth Neal and Barbara Dedrick.
Joy was born in Martinsville, Virginia on May 19, 1935. She graduated from Martinsville High School and worked for many years at Gravely Furniture. She was active in the Bassett Garden Club, the Martinsville Garden Study Club and served on many committees with Bassett Country Club. She was active in the Bassett Public Library, where she led many children's reading programs.
She was a Girl Scout Leader and also served on the board for the Anchor Halfway House. She was instrumental in the development of Dyslexia awareness programs in local school systems in the 1970s. Joy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her husband, children and grandchildren were truly the lights of her life. She was a faithful friend and fiercely loyal to everyone she loved. She was extremely generous and was always willing to give her time and energy to any needed endeavor. She had an incredible sense of humor, and loved to laugh and dance. She was adored by her friends and family, and will be missed tremendously. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers from Privacare, Mountain Valley Hospice and Theressia Manns for providing such loving care of Joy during her time with this disease.
To celebrate the life of Joy, the family will receive friends and family on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Collins Funeral Home Bassett Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. A private family inurnment service will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Alzheimer's Association in loving memory of Joy.
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park entrusted with arrangements.