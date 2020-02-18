PHILPOTT JR.
Lee was born and raised in Henry County, where he spent many hours on the back of a tractor cutting hay and feeding the cattle with his dad. He graduated from the University of Richmond with a degree in mathematics and went on to work as a computer scientist at the naval facility at Dahlgren, starting at a time when computers covered an entire room and his hair covered his entire head. He married the love of his life, Sara Dillard Vaughan, in 1972. He was never happier than on the river at Sharps, on golf courses with friends, or during his annual pilgrimage back to Philpott, Virginia. He had a self-deprecating humor and wry smile, and could (and would) befriend anyone. He was always willing to lend an ear or a hand, especially to those in need. He loved and was loved by all who knew him.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, A.L. and Kitty Philpott; and his sister, Carole Philpott.
He is survived by his wife, Dillard Philpott; his sister, Judy Philpott; his children, Kate Philpott (John Bies), Sara Haxter (Rob), Al Philpott, and Elizabeth Maksymonko (John); his grandchildren, Daniel, Connor, Jackie, Miles, Ellie, Noah, Asher, and Elise; and his beloved dog, Brandy.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, Virginia. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thurman Brisben Homeless Shelter, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, or a charity of your choice that you think Lee would appreciate.
Online condolences may be left at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com.