Harry Woodrow Philpott, of Brookridge Retirement Community, died on December 2, 2019, in Winston-Salem.
He was born on October 29, 1925, in Henry County, Virginia, the son of Mary Gertrude Prilliman and John Elkanah Philpott. Harry served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1944-1945 and received a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1951. He retired as an industrial engineer from Western Electric Co. He was a lifelong Methodist and member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emma Coltrane Philpott; son, Stephen Robert Philpott and wife, Susan, of Duluth, Ga.; daughters, Dr. Caroline Philpott and husband, Kevin Dwyer of Bethesda, Md., and Sarah Catherine Bossong and husband, Brooks, of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Caitlin and Megan Dwyer, Sarah and Claire Philpott, and Avery, Mallory, and Brooks Bossong; sister, Patricia Petty; and brother, John Philpott and wife, Nancy. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Anne Philpott; brother, A.L. Philpott; and sisters, Maxine Dorness, and Helen Palmour.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com.